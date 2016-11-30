Sean Duffy joins Trump transition team

Duffy, a Republican who represents northern Wisconsin, has been an ardent supporter of Trump and stood by the president-elect during his campaign when other GOP lawmakers withdrew their support after a tape surfaced of Trump making crude remarks about groping women.

Duffy called those comments "reprehensible" and has also broken with Trump on other issues, including this week, telling CNN Tuesday that he disagreed with the president-elect's view that people who burn the American flag should face jail time or loss of citizenship.

Duffy joins Trump's executive committee, which includes Trump's campaign CEO Stephen Bannon and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.

