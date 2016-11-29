According to the orders, the recount begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. The order was issued after the commission received confirmation Green Party candidate for president, Jill Stein, transferred nearly $3.5 million to the state to cover the cost of the recount.

The recount won’t be a taxpayer expense.

A notice issued Tuesday evening by County Clerk Sue Sandvick states the recount will be held in Room 270 of the Government Center in Superior. Initial plans are to recount the 22,618 ballots cast — throughout the day Thursday and Friday starting at 9 a.m. both days. Then the Board of Canvassers will reconvene at 9 a.m. Saturday or Monday, but there is no plan to have canvassers meet Sunday. The county clerk anticipates it will take five to seven days to complete the recount.

Sandvick said Monday that decision will be made depending on how the recount is going. She anticipates issuing subsequent public notices as the recount progresses.

All results statewide must be reported by 8 p.m. Dec. 12, so Wisconsin can certify its election results by Dec. 13 to ensure Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes are counted — a failure to do so leaves it to Congress’ discretion whether to count the Dec. 19 vote of Wisconsin’s electors.

“The 2016 election cycle has already been challenging for local election officials and an unprecedented statewide recount for President is one last hurdle,” Elections Commission Administrator Michael Haas wrote in a memo to county clerks statewide and the Milwaukee County Election Commission. “We are confident that the recount will demonstrate the security of elections in Wisconsin and highlight the work done by local election officials to ensure that elections in the state are administered in a fair and transparent manner.”

Under the Election Commission’s orders, counties can use the counting method of their choice, despite Stein’s request for a hand count of the nearly 3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin.

That request was denied Monday morning when the Wisconsin Elections Board met in Madison.

Stein filed a civil suit seeking a declaratory judgement in Dane County to force a hand count on Monday, according to online court records. A hearing was held late Tuesday, but no decision was recorded.

According to a news release issued Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel late Tuesday night, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn rejected Stein’s request for a statewide hand recount of the November general election results in Wisconsin, earlier this evening. All 72 Wisconsin counties will now be able to proceed with their preferred method of recount.

“I am very pleased with the judge’s decision, particularly because she followed the law enacted by the legislature that sets the parameters for a hand recount,” Schimel said in the prepared statement.

Sandvick made the decision Monday to hand count the ballots in Douglas County to save money on setting up machines and time feeding ballots into them.

Estimated costs for the recount in Douglas County are about $57,655. Those expenses will be reimbursed through the recount fee paid by Stein’s campaign.

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, who also filed a petition for a recount of Wisconsin’s ballots, withdrew his petition Tuesday, deciding to focus his intentions to file elsewhere.

“A statewide recount in Wisconsin is cost prohibitive,” De La Fuente said in a news release issued Tuesday. “I do not want to favor one candidate over another. My only interest is to create a nationwide awareness of the vulnerability of our election system and to do everything possible to assure that your vote counts for the candidate for whom it is cast.”

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairman Mark Thomsen said Monday that he anticipates the recount to be the audit that will reveal the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections.

Wisconsin was in the process of auditing election results when the petitions to recount the vote suspended that process.