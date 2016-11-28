Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Spooner
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Kwik Trip in Washburn County. The ticket for the Saturday drawing matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were 17, 19, 21, 37 and 44 with a Powerball of 16. The Power Play number was 2.
The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Kwik Trip at 201 W. Maple St. in Spooner, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.