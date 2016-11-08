Klement's snack sticks recalled
Klement’s Sausage Company, Inc., a Milwaukee establishment, is recalling approximately 1,689 pounds of snack sticks that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The ready-to-eat beef and pork snack stick products were produced on May 13 and shipped to vending distributors in Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
One ounce plastic packages containing two pieces of “Klement’s Original Snack Sticks Naturally Hardwood Smoked, No MSG added, gluten free” with a sell-by date of 11-16-17 and a case code of 3262 are being recalled. They also bear establishment number “Est. 2426B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered on Oct. 6, when a consumer complaint was filed to the FSIS Des Moines District Office. The Des Moines District Office was notified and began an investigation. The FSIS Eastern Laboratory found several additional pieces of foreign material ranging in size from 1 to 4.88 mm in other unopened packages.
The company has received one report of an oral injury associated with consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.