Klement's snack sticks recalled

One ounce plastic packages containing two pieces of “Klement’s Original Snack Sticks Naturally Hardwood Smoked, No MSG added, gluten free” with a sell-by date of 11-16-17 and a case code of 3262 are being recalled. They also bear establishment number “Est. 2426B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 6, when a consumer complaint was filed to the FSIS Des Moines District Office. The Des Moines District Office was notified and began an investigation. The FSIS Eastern Laboratory found several additional pieces of foreign material ranging in size from 1 to 4.88 mm in other unopened packages.

The company has received one report of an oral injury associated with consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.