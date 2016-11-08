On-Cor frozen foods recalls frozen chicken patties

The products were contaminated during a repair at the Fort Atkinson facility, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

On-Cor spokesperson David Saltz declined an interview, but in a statement he wrote other On-Cor products were not affected by the recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions" from consuming the patties, according to the USDA's notification.

The recalled chicken was produced Aug. 5 and has a "best by" date of Aug. 5, 2017, the notification states.

The contaminated chicken was distributed to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio.

