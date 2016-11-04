Ashland County Judge Robert Eaton, who heard the case, on Wednesday upheld a decision to deny a claim on the fund from former railroad bridge inspector Dale Bartz, who worked at the spill site. The money now will be split evenly between the University of Wisconsin-Superior Foundation, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Foundation and Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

For those who've been involved from the start, it was a relief to put the nearly 24-year court process to rest.

"It's nice to get it over with, because all this money's sitting there and these foundations really can use the money for scholarships and good work," said Superior attorney Toby Marcovich.

On June 30, 1992, a trail derailment at a bridge across the Nemadji River caused a benzene spill that forced about 50,000 residents to evacuate Superior and Duluth.

"It was an evacuation of Duluth and Superior that was unprecedented," attorney Steven Reyelts told the court. There was no looting, no violence. "I didn't even hear a horn honking as I left town."

Marcovich launched a class action suit in state court following the spill that netted a $2.25 million settlement for affected Douglas County residents. Claims for personal injury, business loss, inconvenience and other categories rolled in.

"Then when that claim period expired, I still had a little over $500,000 sitting there that wasn't paid out," Marcovich said. "I thought, well, we should set up a fund that would benefit ... the people who were involved in the spill to begin with, local people."

In 1995, the money was put in a trust fund for the three foundations and a Latent Injury Subclass Committee was set up to review any additional claims that popped up. Pat Ryan, a nurse who lived in the red zone of the spill, was one of the members. The funds, which have grown to $1.3 million through investment, were initially set to be released in 2014, according to court records. The committee received Bartz' request for $750,000 in 2013. According to court documents, Bartz was called in two days after the spill and worked on the bridge above the downed rail cars without any protective equipment or respirator. In 2006, he was diagnosed with stage 3 multiple myeloma.

Bartz's attorney Kate Westad argued that the only information the committee should have taken into account was a letter from his doctor, but Eaton disagreed. The committee had believed that they had the discretionary authority to review other materials such as medical studies, and consider the degree of exposure and other factors.

"I frankly agree with them," Eaton said. "They're not a rubber stamp."

Looking at the materials reviewed, he said, reasonable minds could arrive at the same conclusion as the committee. Their denial was not arbitrary or capricious, the judge said before dismissing the case.

Ryan, a Douglas County Board supervisor, stressed that hours of deliberation went into the decision.

"This committee didn't take this lightly," Ryan said. "We looked at all the studies we had done. And we went according to what the doctors would say to the claims. You didn't look at a name. You look at maybe what this doctor may have sent in, then you had to go back and look at what the studies show ... It had to be justified."

Bartz has 45 days to appeal Eaton's decision. If there is no appeal, the three organizations will receive their share — upwards of $400,000 each — in one lump sum.

The WITC Foundation plans to use the money to directly support WITC-Superior students.

"We know how much this will benefit our students in Superior. My recommendation to the foundation board will be to put it to work as an endowment. That money will accrue interest and will be there to support students forever," said Craig Fowler, WITC Foundation executive director. "I want to thank those that had the foresight a long time ago to put this together. Their vision will benefit the community well into the future. What better place than educational institutions?"

Jeanne Thompson, vice chancellor for University Advancement at UWS, said the court's decision will result in unrestricted funding for the UW-Superior Foundation.

"We look forward to putting this funding to good use by supporting extraordinary opportunities for the university and its students," Thompson said.

Holly Sampson, president of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, said the organization was honored to receive the funds.

"They will become part of the Community Foundation's endowed assets which will strengthen the quality of life in the arts, community and economic development, education, environment and human services areas," she said.