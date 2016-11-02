State law allows residents three chances to correct mistakes or change their vote on absentee ballots until absentee voting ends. Speaking to a packed University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire arena, Trump said he was making an important public service announcement for Democratic absentee voters who were having buyer's remorse.

"A lot of stuff has come out since you voted. So if you live here or in Michigan or Pennsylvania or Minnesota you can change your vote to Donald Trump. We’ll make America great again," said Trump.

Trump spent most of his speech attacking democratic rival Hillary Clinton for things like her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and allegations of using her position to solicit donations to the Clinton Foundation.

Also speaking at the Trump rally were Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brad Courtney, Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker introduced Trump to a packed arena and said he would turn the country in the right direction.

"We know for sure that with a White House with Donald Trump in, a House and a Senate controlled by Republicans, there’s no end to the good that we can do for this state and this country and we know it well here in Wisconsin," Walker said.

In turn, Trump praised Walker as a tremendous competitor. But the two were at odds earlier this year. Trump criticized Walker at campaign rallies throughout the state this spring after Walker supported Texas Senator Ted Cruz in Wisconsin's primary.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2016, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.