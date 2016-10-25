The victim, identified by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office as 16-year-old Kyra F. Hayes of Beldenville, died Friday in a crash on Highway 35 in Troy. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies said Hayes was driving a northbound 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada that left the roadway at 3:21 p.m. and crashed along Highway 35. Hayes was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled several times.

A preliminary investigation revealed Hayes’ vehicle was nearly struck by another northbound vehicle moments before the crash. The driver of that car, identified as 21-year-old Makellia S. Jensen, was witnessed with both hands on a cellphone “seconds before the crash,” according to the release.

Deputies said Jensen, of Big Lake, Minn., turned around after the crash and returned to the scene. She and a passenger, 22-year-old Minneapolis resident Kalen L. Chase, were not injured.

The sheriff’s office did not state what, if any, consequences Jensen might face as a result of the incident.