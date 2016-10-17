Rep. Sean Duffy calls for audit of northern Wisconsin tribe

Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members sent the petition to Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy late last month. Duffy is now asking several federal agencies to conduct an audit of the tribe.

"When more than 100 members of the LCO tribe contact their representative in Congress to request a federal audit regarding federal funds that the tribe receives, I have a duty to assist them," Duffy said in a statement issued Thursday.

In the petition, tribal members expressed concern over how the tribes' housing, schools, health clinic and casino are being managed.

"Just as the tribe has an obligation to spend federal money consistent with the purpose of appropriations, the federal government has every right to verify that those taxpayer dollars are being used for the intended purpose," Duffy said in the statement. "Audits are a common, if not mandatory, procedure across all parts of federal government regardless of who is receiving the money, including a tribe."

Mic Isham, Lac Courte Oreilles tribal chairman, said the accusations are untrue and politically motivated.

"(Duffy) never called us to inquire about anything, which of course I would've opened up my audits right to him because there is no misappropriation of funds," Isham said.

The tribe has undergone federally mandated audits each year in line with the Single Audit Act, said Kurt Tucker of the tribe's auditor Midwest Professionals out of Gaylord, Michigan.

"I like audits," Isham said. "Audits are great report cards that tell you what you're doing right, what you're doing wrong. They have recommendations on how to change things."

A 2014 audit of the tribe's financial statements disclosed material weaknesses or noncompliance, according to a summary of the most recent audit available on the Federal Audit Clearinghouse.

But, the audit also found no significant deficiencies or reportable conditions with financial statements. When asked to clarify those findings, the auditor referred questions to tribal management.

Isham contends audits have shown tribal operations are improving.

"Our housing audit was just done, one of the best audits we ever had," Isham said. "Casino audit was just done – spotless. Best audit ever."

Isham said he wants to speak with Duffy about the concerns brought by petitioners.

