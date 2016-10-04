State awards grants for northern Wisconsin homeowners

The state has awarded emergency grants for northern Wisconsin homeowners in need of repairs after flooding caused widespread damage in July.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration has made $2.35 million available for low- to moderate-income households through community development block grants.

A four-person household bringing in $48,150 a year or less is eligible to apply.

Kim Gifford, housing development specialist with the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, said they've received 35 requests for funds to replace and repair household items since the grant was announced Sept. 14.

"A lot of it is furnaces and water heaters, so unfortunately we're kind of working on a time crunch," she said. "It's been beautiful the last couple of days, but it is getting cooler out and people are without furnaces."

Gifford said many of those affected did not have flood insurance.

"Insurance companies denied them ... would not cover anything," she said.

People can apply for grants to make flood repairs through December 2017.

Local units of government, owner-occupied residences and businesses that sustained damaged from the storm that began July 11 can contact Kim Gifford, Housing Specialist, Northwest Regional Planning Commission at 715-635-2197.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2016, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.