Superior woman sought on public assistance fraud charges

A 51-year-old woman who obtained more than $31,000 in public assistance in Minnesota while residing in Superior has been charged with six counts of theft, perjury and wrongfully obtaining assistance, according to St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin.

Barbara Almeta Dixon is charged with wrongfully obtaining $3,717 in assistance from the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), $4,354 in assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and $23,664.75 in Medical Assistance between March 2014 and May 2015, according to a release from Rubin’s office.

The defendant's rental history, Wisconsin identification card, public utility bills, and her son's school attendance all indicate that she lived in Superior after she applied for public assistance in Minnesota. But she listed a Duluth address — where she hadn't lived for nearly a year — as her address when she applied for benefits.

To be eligible to receive MFIP benefits, Medical Assistance and SNAP, a person must reside in Minnesota, or if absent from the state be deemed to be a resident.

In June 2016, Dixon again applied for MFIP, medical assistance and food stamps while providing another Duluth address. An investigator with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office went to that address and was told that Dixon didn't live there. The owner of the property also confirmed that the defendant was not a resident.

As of Sept. 7, the whereabouts of Dixon are unknown. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.