Minnesota man dies in Bayfield County ATV crash

A Minnesota man is dead following a Saturday ATV accident in Bayfield County.

The driver of the ATV, Gary Twedt, 48, of Winnebago, hit a deer and rolled his ATV at around 8 p.m. Saturday on Komborski Road in the town of Bayview, according to a news release from the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders started CPR on the driver and the Washburn Area Ambulance along with the city of Ashland Fire Paramedics responded to the call. Twedt died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the release.

