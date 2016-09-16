HOULTON, Wis. — St. Croix County authorities called the discovery of more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana at a Houlton storage unit the largest drug seizure they have handled in recent memory.

The suspected drugs — 129 packages each totaling about 1 pound — were found Sept. 8 after authorities from Minnesota and Wisconsin executed a search warrant at Badger State Storage on Main Street in Houlton. The warrant was served after investigators arrested the Stillwater man and confiscated a key from him that opened the storage unit.

The suspect, 44-year-old Karl R. Heinrichs, was charged Sept. 9 in St. Croix County Circuit Court with felony THC possession with intent to deliver. He was being held Wednesday in Washington County jail without bail while awaiting transfer to St. Croix County, according to jail staff.