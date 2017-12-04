“Weather conditions will become dangerous this afternoon in parts of northern Minnesota from International Falls through Walker, and the Brainerd Lakes area. Rain will turn to snow, temperatures will fall and winds will becoming very strong. All these factors will result in near-blizzard conditions and possibly icy roads,” the National Weather Service reported this morning. “These dangerous winter conditions will overtake the Arrowhead region of Northeastern Minnesota later this evening.”

The changeover from rain to snow is expected this morning near International Falls, moving southeast during the day and reaching the Twin Ports during the afternoon or early evening.

Snowfall of 6 to 8 inches - with locally higher amounts - is possible from just north of the Iron Range north toward the Canadian border. Areas from the Brainerd Lakes northeast to Grand Rapids, the Iron Range and the Arrowhead are expected to see 3 to 6 inches, the Weather Service reported.

To the southeast, the Twin Ports and Interstate 35 corridor are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Gusty northwest winds that may exceed 40 mph are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow, with near-blizzard conditions possible to the west and north of Duluth. The winds also will bring a drop in temperatures that may lead roads to become ice-covered as the snow starts to fall.

Here's a roundup of warnings and advisories in effect for the region:

Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, Minong, Hinckley, Aitkin

Winter weather advisory in effect from 6 p.m. today to noon Tuesday. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches expected, along with areas of blowing snow.

Iron Range, Ely, Two Harbors, Grand Marais

Winter storm warning in effect from 6 p.m. today to noon Tuesday. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches expected, with blowing and drifting snow.

Grand Rapids, Bigfork, Hill City, Brainerd

Winter storm warning in effect from noon today to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches expected, with blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions possible at times.

International Falls

Winter storm warning in effect from 9 a.m. today to noon Tuesday. Snowfall of 6 to 8 inches expected with locally higher amounts, with blowing and drifting snow.