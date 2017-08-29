Human remains found in search for missing Twin Ports man
Human remains were discovered Sunday in a search for a Twin Ports man missing since July 31.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported late Monday that the family of Edward LePage, 63, organized a search Sunday in the area where his vehicle was located earlier this month on a remote trail north of Fredenberg Township. The searchers found "what was believed to be evidence of human remains."
St. Louis County Rescue Squad members returned to the scene Monday and, with help from a specially trained K-9, were able to find additional remains, the sheriff's office said. The remains will be taken to a medical examiner for analysis.
"Evidence strongly suggests the remains are (those of LePage), however, positive identification has not yet been determined," the sheriff's office reported in a news release.
The case remains under investigation.