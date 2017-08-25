Superior apartment fire causes $75,000 damage
A Thursday fire caused an estimated $75,000 to a multifamily building in Superior. No injuries were reported.
Superior firefighters responded to a report of heavy, black smoke coming from the front of a two-story building at Linden Courts at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Battalion Chief Steve Edwards with the Superior Fire Department. The rest of the apartments in the building were evacuated, with assistance from the Superior Police Department. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, according to Edwards.
During the blaze, a battalion chief and six firefighters were called in to cover city calls. Fire crews remained on scene until 8:15 p.m. The fire remains under investigation.