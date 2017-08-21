Man who died in fall at Superior hotel was an employee

The Superior Police Department said in a news release that it is classifying the death as accidental, and that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been made aware of the incident and will be conducting an investigation.

The maintenance worker’s name was not released Wednesday, pending notification of the family.

Hotel staff and other witnesses told Superior police investigators that the elevator had been malfunctioning, police reported. The worker was trying to address the problem, police said, opening the door with a key to access the elevator and “not realizing that the elevator cart was above his floor.”

The man proceeded through the open door, falling into the basement about 15 to 20 feet below.

Officers, firefighters and medical staff responded to the hotel at 1213 Tower Avenue at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The man was assessed by medical personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

A message left with the owner of the Androy Hotel was not returned as of Wednesday evening.