Man dies after fall down elevator shaft in Superior
A 63-year-old Superior man is dead after falling down an elevator shaft Tuesday evening.
Authorities responded to the call at the Androy Hotel, 1213 Tower Ave. in Superior, at 5:55 p.m., the Superior Fire Department reported. Crews discovered that the man had fallen about 20 feet from the first floor to the basement. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.
Authorities did not identify the man Tuesday night. The elevator remains out of service pending an inspection.
The Superior Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted.