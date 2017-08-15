Northland Applebee’s locations not among those closing

“We, Apple American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, wanted to assure our valued guests and employees that this announcement in no way affects franchised Applebee’s locations that we own and operate,” Apple American Group CEO Greg Flynn said in a statement.

The San Francisco-based franchisee runs about 50 Applebee’s in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Locations in Grand Rapids, Bemidji and Brainerd will also remain open.

The parent company of Applebee’s, DineEquity Inc., said Friday the company is “closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain” for the sake of “long-term brand health.”