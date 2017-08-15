The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that a person on an ATV located a Dodge Intrepid stuck on a remote trail in a wooded, swampy area north of Fredenberg Township on Saturday. The car was found to be the same one that Edward LePage was last seen driving.

LePage was last seen on the 5800 block of North Pike Lake Road on July 31, according to previous reports from Duluth police.

A search in the vicinity of the car started Saturday night and continued all day Sunday. The search, coordinated by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, was assisted by a helicopter from the Minnesota Air National Guard, as well as K-9s and drones from the rescue squad.

"Search efforts continue this week, focusing within walking distance of where the vehicle was located. Specially trained canines will also be utilized. At this time the sheriff's office is not asking for assistance from the public with the ground search," the sheriff's office reported.

Anyone who may have had contact with LePage in the past two weeks is asked to contact Duluth police or the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office by calling 911 or (218) 336-4350. LePage is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds and walking with a distinctive limp.