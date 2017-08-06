Search
    Car crashes into home in Superior

    By Andrew Krueger Today at 10:23 a.m.

    Andrew Krueger

    Duluth News Tribune

    A car crashed into a home in Superior on Saturday after its driver suffered a medical emergency, police said.

    The crash happened just before 5 p.m., and left the front of the car embedded underneath the front porch of the home at 1221 Lincoln St., about a block from Hammond Park.

    The condition of the driver was not available Saturday; Superior police said no one else was injured. Custom Auto Towing removed the car from the home about a half-hour after the crash.

