Car crashes into home in Superior

A car crashed into a home in Superior on Saturday after its driver suffered a medical emergency, police said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m., and left the front of the car embedded underneath the front porch of the home at 1221 Lincoln St., about a block from Hammond Park.

The condition of the driver was not available Saturday; Superior police said no one else was injured. Custom Auto Towing removed the car from the home about a half-hour after the crash.