Jobless rate climbs in Superior, Douglas County

Douglas County’s rate rose from 3.7 percent in May to 4.7 percent in June according to the seasonally unadjusted figures. Superior’s rate rose from 3.5 percent in May to 4.8 percent in June.

Still the rates were lower than June 2016, when Douglas County had a 5.9 percent jobless rate and Superior had a 5.8 percent unemployment rate.

Statewide, the state’s 32 largest cities and 72 counties had a lower jobless rate year over year, but cities and counties alike saw a modest increase in unemployment in June over May.

However, the seasonally adjusted rate remained at 3.1 percent in June, maintaining its lowest rate since October 1999, according to Workforce Development.