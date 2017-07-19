“I lost a lot of friends over there,” Rich said when talking about serving from 1963-68.

In honor of "The Wall that Heals" the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in partnership with WDSE-WRPT public television is working to honor and remember the service of our Vietnam veterans, according to Bong Center director, Hayes Scriven. He said Vietnam veterans are invited to come share your memories from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at the Bong Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway. WDSE-WRPT crews will be available to record their memories for a local documentary project. Please bring photos and mementos.

The Wall that Heals will be on display at Barker's Island Festival Park 24 hours a day from Thursday through Sunday. The display is free to the public.

The wall bears the names of those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.