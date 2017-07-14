Belknap construction switches sides

From Banks to John avenues, vehicles can now drive on brand new pavement. Traffic in the area remains one lane in each direction, but the ride should be a lot smoother.

Construction crews will now focus on ripping up and replacing the north side of the street.

Traffic isn’t slated to make the leap to new pavement on the eastern end of the project, from Birch to Hill avenues, until Aug. 1.

For more information about the two-year reconstruction project and updates, visit superiorbid.com, https://projects.511wi.gov/belknap/or follow the Belknap/US 2 Construction Facebook page.

Residents and business owners with concerns or questions about the project can also contact construction project leader Pete Dieckman at (715) 718-2334.