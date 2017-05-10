Dennis Earl Hansen, 34, was arrested April 27 after a search warrant was executed at a motel room in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood. He faces charges of third-degree aiding and abetting the sale of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, Hansen has a previous felony drug conviction in Iowa. If convicted on the latest drug charge, he could face up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Another defendant in the case, Nicole Noelle McDonough, 25, of Superior, also was arrested last week and faces one felony count of third-degree aiding and abetting the sale of a controlled substance. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hansen and McDonough appeared in State District Court in Duluth on Monday, where bail for each was set at $20,000. Both remained in the St. Louis County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint:

In early 2016, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force received information that a man using the nickname "Handyman" was selling methamphetamine in the Twin Ports.

Over time, investigators developed information identifying "Handyman" as Hansen, who allegedly was operating out of the motel in Lincoln Park in association with McDonough.

On April 27, authorities executed a search warrant for the motel room. In the room, authorities found drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, 3.4 grams of a white substance that tested positive for meth, a loaded handgun and a bag containing 13 pills identified as a controlled substance.

In a bag on the floor, authorities found a "substantial quantity" of money, a business card for "Handyman Hansen," 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a case containing drug packaging and paraphernalia. Possessions allegedly belonging to McDonough also were found in the room.

Hansen was in the room when officers entered and allegedly acknowledged that there was methamphetamine in the room.

Both defendants are due back in court in May 25.