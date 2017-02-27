Superior duplex fire causes $70,000 damage
An apartment fire Sunday at 5917 Cumming Ave. caused an estimated $70,000 damage, according to Battalion Chief Erik Sutton with the Superior Fire Department. No injuries were reported, but an older dog rescued from the upstairs apartment was given medical attention before the owner brought the dog to a veterinarian.
Fire crews responded to the structure fire at 10:35 p.m. Sunday. They found fire coming from two second story floor windows of the duplex. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which started in the upstairs apartment’s kitchen. Crews remained on scene until 2:40 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.