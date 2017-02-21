Paine, Fennessey take Tuesday's primary

Paine, who has served on the county board for more than seven years, received the most votes, capturing 44 percent of the votes cast, while Councilor Fennessey captured almost 28 percent of votes cast.

Plan Commissioner Kalee Hermanson captured about 15 percent of the vote and Council Mike Herrick only garnered 12 percent of the vote.

Paine and Fennessey now move on to the April 4 election to determine who will be Superior’s next city leader when Mayor Bruce Hagen retires in April.