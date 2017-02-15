Sponsoring the event, Barker’s will showcase some of its appetizers and the newly renovated lounge along with the ice bar with the outside patio area set up with outdoor heaters, seating and the fire pit. This will be a perfect time to meet the candidates or get in any last questions before the primary Tuesday.

The meet and greet runs 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Barker’s Island Inn, Superior.

The four mayoral candidates will each have a few minutes to introduce themselves starting at 5:15 p.m. Then, the candidates can answer questions in a social environment throughout the rest of the evening.

“This is a great opportunity for young professionals in our community to be able to have some one-on-one time with the mayoral candidates and ask questions about issues that are important to them in an informal setting,: said Jason Rolfe, SYP board member.

Just a few of the events on the 2017 calendar include an opportunity to meet mayoral candidates at an informal social, a mayoral debate, education about 811 Dig put on by Enbridge, Credit 101 lunch and learn, a social event at the Spirit Room sponsored again by the UWS Alumni and the very popular Murder Mystery at the Fairlawn.

SYP events are known for being provided at no cost and always filling that need for networking among young professionals in the community. The events are mostly advertised on Facebook and through the email subscription found on www.superioryoungprofessionals.com.