Update: Fires damage 2 Superior homes; one a total loss

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2326 John Ave. at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a large volume of smoke coming from the roof vents and eves of a single-story addition at the rear of the two-story home.

All occupants were verified to be out of the home. Multiple remodels and cold temperatures hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene until 1:14 p.m. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

At about 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, the Superior Fire Department responded to a fire at 1915 Ogden Ave. Crews found fire and smoke coming from two second floor windows in the rear of the house. They verified that everyone was out of the house and quickly extinguished the main body of the fire. The fire had extended to void space in the attic, according to Sutton, and made it nearly impossible to locate and extinguish the hidden fire. Once the fire broke through the roof, fire crews switched to a defensive strategy to protect neighboring homes. The home is a total loss.

One dog was rescued from the Ogden fire, but a bird and two cats could not be saved. Fire crews remained on scene at 8:30 a.m. Thursday putting out hot spots that flared up. The cause of the fire is undetermined; an investigation will begin once the fire is completely out.

Residents from both homes were put in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.