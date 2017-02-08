Fire damages Superior home; no injuries reported

The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2326 John Ave. at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Erik Sutton. When crews arrived, they found a large volume of smoke coming from the roof vents and eves of a single-story addition at the rear of the two-story home.

All occupants were verified to be out of the home. Multiple remodels and cold temperatures hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene until 1:14 p.m. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.