Weather Forecast

Close

    2 hurt in Superior apartment fire

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:32 a.m.
    Photo courtesy of Jeff Marinucci Superior fire crews respond to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon at 2415 E. Fifth St. Two people were injured in the fire, which is believed to be cooking related. Several other tenants of the building were treated at the scene for minor fire-related reasons.

    Two people remain in intensive care following in a fire in a Superior apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

    The male patient was listed as critical in the burn unit at Miller Dwan this morning, according to the Superior Fire Department.

    The female victim was listed as stable but remained in the intensive care unit at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

    The Superior Fire Department reported that emergency crews responded to the building at 2415 E. Fifth St. at about 4:15 p.m. on reports of black smoke around the doorway to a fifth-floor apartment.

    Firefighters confirmed that there was a fire in the apartment, and rescued two occupants who were treated at the scene for both burns and smoke inhalation and then transported to Essentia in Duluth.

    Several other tenants of the building were treated at the scene for "minor fire-related reasons," the fire department reported. No firefighters were injured.

    Fire crews remained at the scene for about 2½ hours to ensure other apartments were safe to re-enter.

    The cause of the fire was under investigation, but it is believed to be cooking-related, the fire department reported. Damage was estimated at $11,000.

    The Superior Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the fire.

    Explore related topics:Newssuperior
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement