2 hurt in Superior apartment fire

The female victim was listed as stable but remained in the intensive care unit at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

The Superior Fire Department reported that emergency crews responded to the building at 2415 E. Fifth St. at about 4:15 p.m. on reports of black smoke around the doorway to a fifth-floor apartment.

Firefighters confirmed that there was a fire in the apartment, and rescued two occupants who were treated at the scene for both burns and smoke inhalation and then transported to Essentia in Duluth.

Several other tenants of the building were treated at the scene for "minor fire-related reasons," the fire department reported. No firefighters were injured.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about 2½ hours to ensure other apartments were safe to re-enter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but it is believed to be cooking-related, the fire department reported. Damage was estimated at $11,000.

The Superior Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the fire.