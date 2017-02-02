Twin Ports cadets seek Navy vessel

Since March of last year, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps' Twin Ports Division has raised about $41,000 in private donations to purchase the Shackle, which has a $250,000 price tag and would require additional funding to bring it to the Duluth-Superior harbor from its current home in Anacortes, Wash. Lt. Davan Scott, the commanding officer of the Twin Ports Division, said the unit is also applying for grant funding to help cover costs.

Twin Ports Division staff and cadets have visited the Shackle to ensure that it's still in working condition. It needs some minor repair work, such as a new battery, Scott said.

"Going forward, once we secure grants, we're looking at getting the vessel brought in for a dry dock for making the move, get the hull looked at and worked on, re-coated, things of that nature," Scott said.

The plan is to sail it from Anacortes to Duluth once it's purchased and ready to go, which Scott said should be in the next couple years.

The Shackle will become the Twin Ports Division's permanent duty vessel. Without a permanent training location, the unit has been splitting its training time between the West Duluth American Legion Post 71 in the winter and on the decommissioned Coast Guard cutter Sundew in summer.

"It'd be nice to have a place to hang our hat and have a permanent duty station," Scott said.

The plan for the Shackle also calls for other Navy Cadets units and public safety agencies to be able to use it for training and for the public to have access to it as a "floating piece of maritime history," Scott said.

"It's one of a kind and we're trying to save it. There's so many things we'd like to use the vessel for here in the Twin Ports," Scott said. "It's something that we're really desperately making sure it happens because once the vessel's gone, it's gone."

The Shackle began its service in the U.S. Navy in 1943, when one of its first missions was to help clear the channels of debris left by the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It became a Coast Guard cutter named the Acushnet beginning in 1946. Its service included rescuing 18 crew members on one of the two ships broken in half during the 1952 New England storm that found notoriety in the film, "The Finest Hours."

With units in 47 states and more 12,000 members, the Navy Cadets provides training for teenagers between 13 and 18 years old using the Navy's curriculum, including the completion of boot camp at Camp Dodge, Iowa. The Twin Ports Division has existed since 2002 and has 24 cadets — with three new recruits joining soon — and five officers, Scott said.

The Twin Ports Division specializes in firefighting and medical training. The cadets, which Scott called motivated and capable, have been in real-life situations when they've needed to use their training. Scott noted that one cadet was able to provide aid before first responders arrived to a woman who sliced her arm open after falling at Lester River, and a former cadet extinguished a fire at a condo he was staying at in Florida before the firefighters arrived.

"It's one of those things when you actually do it and you see them succeed at something you trained them on and they're performing it out in the real world environment. It's cool to see them making a difference," Scott said.

Scott encourages teenagers interested in the U.S. Navy or the military lifestyle to join the Navy Cadets. It's not required that cadets enlist in the military once they reach 18 years old, and they learn skills that can be also be used in the civilian sector. Scott said he sees the Navy Cadets as setting up teenagers for success in their lives.

Cadets who go on to enlist in the military will typically start at a higher rank than if they hadn't trained in the Navy Cadets, Scott said. Two former Twin Ports Division cadets are now serving as a combat medic in the U.S. Army and as a sailor on the USS Ford and they've both told Scott that their time in the Navy Cadets was tougher than their time as active duty military.

"When you have someone saying their active duty time in the Twin Ports Division is harder than their active duty Navy, it's really cool and fulfilling to know that we're training sailors not just for the future, but for today as well," he said.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/4rrqkt8k and twinportsnscc.com.