Weather temporarily closes rinks, trails

Due to warm temps and rainfall, city skating rinks were temporarily closed Friday, as was the Crosstown Trail from the Tri-County Corridor to Tower Avenue.

Conditions on cross country ski trails in the municipal forest are also rapidly deteriorating due to the weather. City crews are unable to groom them at this time, according to the release.

Call the Parks & Recreation hotline for further updates, 715-395-7299 or check the city's Facebook page.