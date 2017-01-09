Update: Search for missing person on Wisconsin Point ends
A search for a missing person along Superior's Wisconsin Point ended Sunday when the person was found deceased under the ice. The person’s car was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon, according to Superior police. The person was found deceased under the ice a little before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon.
“We have no reason to believe foul play was involved,” he said.
Searches were conducted on Thursday, Friday and Sunday by the Superior Police Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Coast Guard. Superior Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted in the recovery.
An autopsy was to be conducted today in the Twin Cities.