Search underway in Superior for missing Minnesota man
Officers from multiple agencies are searching along Superior's Wisconsin Point for a missing Twin Cities man.
Superior police said in a statement this afternoon that the man's car was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon with no sign of him. As of Friday afternoon he had still not been located.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Superior Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard and St. Louis County Rescue Squad have all been involved in a search effort along Wisconsin Point.
Superior police said they will not release any additional information at this time. It was not clear why police have not released a description of the man they are searching for.