Heavy snow expected tonight in the Northland

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Tuesday for Lake, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, northern Cass and central and northern St. Louis counties. Winter weather advisories are posted for the remainder of the Northland.

The first wave of the storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of snow in parts of the Northland overnight. The Weather Service reports that on-and-off light to moderate snow is expected today before the worst of the storm arrives tonight.

Heavy snowfall is expected to rapidly develop from west to east tonight, with the heaviest snowfall between 11 p.m. today and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Difficult travel, slippery and snow-covered roads and visibility reduced to as little a quarter-mile are likely.

For the Iron Range, areas along the Canadian border and the higher terrain along the North Shore, the first winter storm of 2017 is forecast to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible, the Weather Service reported. East winds may cause lake-enhanced snow along the higher terrain of the North Shore.

From the Brainerd Lakes region east to the Interstate 35 corridor and up to the Twin Ports, there remains some uncertainty about how much snow will fall - but as of Monday morning, the Weather Service was forecasting snowfall of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the higher terrain in and near Duluth. The snowfall may be somewhat less near the shore of Lake Superior.

Northwestern Wisconsin is forecast to see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with heavier totals possible in the snow belts along the South Shore of Lake Superior as winds turn to the northwest. Some freezing rain may mix in with the snow at times.

Snowfall will gradually end on Tuesday, lingering in the Arrowhead and along the South Shore. It will be followed by dangerous wind chills and bitter cold conditions throughout the region from Tuesday night through Friday night.

Check back to www.duluthnewstribune.com for weather updates.