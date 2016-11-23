Weather Forecast

Close

    Superior police seek getaway car

    By Superior Telegram Today at 3:54 p.m.
    Submitted photo Information on the car shown in this video surveillance image is being sought by the Superior Police. They believe it was used as a getaway car following an armed robbery in downtown Superior Nov. 18.

    Superior police are seeking information related to an armed robbery that took place Nov. 18 at Kosta’s Gyros, 809 Tower Ave.

    The employee working reported that two white males entered the restaurant wearing dark clothes with hoods over their heads and bandanas over their faces, according to a release from Capt. Thomas Champaigne with the Superior Police Department. At least one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded money from the till.

    The suspects were able to take an undetermined amount of money from the restaurant and fled on foot. They were tracked to a location where a car was parked. The vehicle, a four-door sedan, fled the area and was caught on local video surveillance. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Superior Police Department at 715-395-7561 or the anonymous tip line at 715-395-7468. 

    Explore related topics:NewssuperiorCrimePoliceBusiness
    Advertisement