Superior police seek getaway car
Superior police are seeking information related to an armed robbery that took place Nov. 18 at Kosta’s Gyros, 809 Tower Ave.
The employee working reported that two white males entered the restaurant wearing dark clothes with hoods over their heads and bandanas over their faces, according to a release from Capt. Thomas Champaigne with the Superior Police Department. At least one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded money from the till.
The suspects were able to take an undetermined amount of money from the restaurant and fled on foot. They were tracked to a location where a car was parked. The vehicle, a four-door sedan, fled the area and was caught on local video surveillance. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Superior Police Department at 715-395-7561 or the anonymous tip line at 715-395-7468.