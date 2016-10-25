Early voting runs through Nov. 4

Hours will be extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday both weeks, according to City Clerk Terri Kalan.

Remember to bring a photo ID because you'll need it to cast your ballot.

Voters don't have to get to the office to take advantage of a chance to vote without heading to the polls Nov. 8. Registered voters can apply to receive a ballot by mail until 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Requests must be made in writing and proof of identification must be included before a ballot can be sent.

Any qualified voter — age 18 or older on Election Day and a resident of their voting ward for 10 consecutive days before the election — can vote by absentee ballot.

For more information, contact the City Clerk's Office at 715-395-7200 or voter@ci.superior.wi.us. More information about the Nov. 8 election can be found at www.ci.superior.wi.us/758/2016-Elections.

For early voting in Douglas County towns and villages, contact your municipal clerk. A listing of municipal clerks is available at www.douglascountywi.org/index.aspx?nid=141.