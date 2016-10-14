Habitat wraps up season with Superior siding project

Habitat’s A Brush with Kindness program, which provides needed external home repairs for low-income homeowners, is coordinating the project. Financial support for the project comes from Thrivent Repairs, a program of Thrivent Financial, and a donation from Louisiana Pacific Corp., of all the siding and trim.

Work on the project runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The homeowner’s family is also contributing sweat equity to the project by working alongside volunteers.

“This siding repair project in Superior’s East End is a perfect example of a multi-faceted partnership involving the business, government, and nonprofit sectors. We have a substantial donation of regionally-manufactured siding from Louisiana Pacific, paint from the Valspar Corp., and $2,500 in financial support from the Thrivent Repairs Program.

We have volunteers from area churches and the general community working under the Habitat for Humanity banner. And we are rehabilitating a property that has been cause for concern for the city of Superior, a governmental unit that recently conveyed land to our Habitat affiliate for building a new home in the city’s North End. It’s been like putting together a cake recipe – and the end result is definitely greater than the sum of the parts”

The Habitat vision and mission involves creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat for Humanity builds new homes and remodels existing homes in partnership with qualifying families and their communities. This partnership builds families’ strength, stability, and self-reliance, improving the overall community environment.

Habitat relies solely on community support and volunteers to conduct its work. Families interested in partnering with Habitat or groups interested in volunteering and providing support, call 218-722-3875. For more information, visit twinportshabitat.org. You can see our volunteers and staff in action at our Facebook page.