Better City starts with voters

In 1960, Superior's downtown had 13 furniture stores, nine shoe stores, 11 bakeries, five movie theaters, six banks in a city of 32,563 people with two full-service hospitals.

Fifty years later, with the population down to about 27,000, 15 empty buildings and storefronts in a four-block stretch of Tower Avenue could be counted.

"I really want to see this community rise again," said Bruce Thompson, a third-generation Superiorite, who pointed out the changes in the city that have occurred in his lifetime.

Almost 50 people turned out for a lunch meeting at the Douglas County Historical Society to learn more about a plan business leaders are hoping can help turn that around, Better City Superior.

For the last three years, Thompson, community bank president at National Bank of Commerce, has lead a business-driven initiative to develop a long-term plan to turn around the city's fortunes.

The first step in that plan is to get voter approval during an advisory referendum in November to develop a small-market exposition district that would allow the city to capitalize on taxes largely supported by visitors to the community.

The only cost to local taxpayers would be a nickel for every $10 spent on prepared food and beverages in local restaurants, Thompson said. It's a half-percent increase in the sales tax, less than the 2.75 percent tax on top of the sales tax people pay when they dined out in Duluth.

Al Kurtz, owner of Erbert and Gerbert's stores in Duluth and Superior said in Duluth, people pay 10½ percent sales tax, while in Superior that tax is only 5½ percent and would only increase to 6 percent.

A half percent sales tax on car rentals and 2.75 percent increase on hotel and motel taxes — paid for by visitors to the community — would help the exposition district leverage bonding for public-private partnerships to encourage development in Superior's downtown.

The vision includes about a $100 million development that could include a theater, hotel, indoor water park, convention center and in indoor field house for soccer and lacrosse.

Thompson said it's a "go big or go home" proposition because any one element on its own wouldn't likely generate success alone, but together could draw people to the community.

The goal of the initiative is to provide millennials with the experiences that encourage them to live in a community to supply a labor force for local businesses and encourage new businesses to come in, Thompson said.

The other goal is to drive the consumption side of the economy so local government doesn't have to rely so heavily on property taxes to provide services, and to encourage more people to live in the community to share in the cost.

"This can happen in Superior; this is how we fund it, how we can finance it; there's a public-private partnership necessary in this," Thompson said. "The public has to invest something in their community to make this work."

Evidence that it can work is in Duluth where 3.5 million visitors travel every year and the city is on track to collect $11 million in tourism taxes this year, which is being reinvested to bring additional tourist to town, Thompson said. He said the goal is to create the complementary assets in Superior to draw more than the overflow hotel guests into Superior.

If voters approve the advisory referendum Nov. 8, the city's lobbyist in Madison, Superior-native Bill McCoshen, would work with legislators to recraft legislation that has helped Milwaukee draw visitors for the last two decades, and try to get the small-market exposition district included in the governor's next budget expected in January or February, and slated for adoption next summer.

Voters would be asked again to consider the district — a binding referendum — in April, but the City Council would have the final say in creating the district.

"We know these things can be done," Thompson said. "We've seen them done. Ogden, Utah, was a down-and-out railroad town with a terrible crime rate, terrible drugs. Downtown was a train wreck without the trains. And after 15 years, they've experienced $1.2 billion of reinvestment. They raised their average household income 20 percent, and they have 19 percent of their city budget dependent on property taxes."

Nearly half of Superior's budget depends on property taxes.

That's why Thompson said it's important to bring people into the community.

"The key is growing the revenue side," Thompson said. "The city's done its part by improving the streetscape downtown. It's looking pretty nice right now. That took an $8 million investment out of the city, partnered with the state. We're going to get a similar investment in Belknap. We're going to have great thoroughfares. We're going to look beautiful, but if there is no reason to stop, we're just going to have the traffic scoot through town a little quicker ... if we don't do something strategic and purposeful with this investment."