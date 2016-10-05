Final sentence handed down two years after shooting

Dallas Robinson looks back at his family as he leaves the courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon after being sentenced for his connection with the murder of Garth Velin. Jed Carlson/jcarlson@superiortelegram.com

The last of four young adults convicted for their role in the 2014 murder of Garth Velin was sentenced today.

Dallas Eugene Robinson, 21, will spend 18 years in prison and another 10 years on extended supervision, the same sentence handed to his brother, Kane Michael Robinson, last year. He will spend another six months in jail for refusing to testify against his brother. Both were found guilty by a Douglas County jury of being party to murder for the fatal shooting of Velin during an attempted robbery at Velin’s Allouez neighborhood home.

“It was two years ago yesterday we buried Garth,” his mother, Debbie Velin, told the court. The last time she saw her son’s face was in “the coffin Dallas Robinson and his friends put him in.”

In addition to the Robinson brothers, Teah Joan Phillips, 19, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted armed robbery with use of force in April and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison and six and a half months of extended supervision during a tense hearing last month. The shooter, Chance William Andrews, 19, pleaded guilty to felony murder in June 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.