Craft sale benefits local food shelf

The annual craft sale sponsored by Douglas County Association for Home and Community Education runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds multipurpose building, 4700 Tower Ave., Superior.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food shelf, and personal or home hygiene items, which will be donated to United Methodist Church food shelf.

Those donating will receive an extra door prize ticket.

The $1 price of admission also includes a door prize ticket.

This sale is an opportunity for local and area crafters to display a large variety of items in a spacious, comfortable venue at a reasonable price for small business women and men.

Lunch and refreshments are available; there will also be a bake sale and quilt raffle.

The building is handicapped accessible. Those interested in more information about the event or HCE in general can call the Douglas County Extension Office at 715-395-1363.