Four new officers hit Superior's streets

From left, Superior Chief of Police Nicholas Alexander, is joined by new department officers Joseph Collins, Johnathan Fontaine and Joshua Kneeland, and Assistant Chief Matt Markon at the CVTC Law Enforcement Academy graduation Thursday in Eau Claire. (Submitted photo)

The Superior Police Department’s newest officer, Aaron Jarcki, right, waits for his father, Richard, to pin his badge to his uniform for the first time as Police Chief Nicholas Alexander watches during a swearing-in ceremony Friday at the Government Center. (Shelley Nelson)

Four newly-trained police officers are hitting the streets of Superior next week.

One new officer, Aaron Jarecki, was sworn in Friday and three officers are returning to the department after completing training at the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Academy at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, Wis.

Jarecki completed the training prior to being sworn in with the Superior Police Department.

Jarecki, born and raised in Ashland, Wis., is an Ashland High School and University of Wisconsin-Superior graduate. At UWS, he majored in criminal justice before attending the law enforcement academy in Eau Claire.

Superior police officers Joseph Collins, Johnathan Fontaine and Joshua Kneeland, who took their oath in May, graduated Thursday from the academy.

Collins is lifelong Superior resident and 2012 graduate of Superior High School and graduated last spring from UWS with a degree in criminal justice.

“For me, it was to help people and be there when they need someone,” said Collins, who was chosen from the group of 21 graduates at the academy to speak at the ceremony.

Fontaine was born in Fort Riley, Kan., and grew up in Duluth. A 2011 graduate of Denfeld High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17, and served in Afghanistan. He is still working to complete his degree at UWS.

“My grandfather was a police officer and I always looked up to him,” said Fontaine, whose grandfather, Vance Bushey, retired from the Duluth Police Department.

Kneeland, also a graduate of the UWS criminal justice program, is from Duluth.

“There’s something honorable about giving people help when they need it the most,” Kneeland said.

The 720-hour academy program is required to become a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin. Entry into the CVTC Academy requires at least 60 previous college credits, which many academy students achieve through completion of CVTC’s Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement program.

The training for the new officers is not over. They will be going through the department’s field training program, paired with experienced officers.

“After 14 weeks of training, we’ll be able to go on our own,” Fontaine said.

In his remarks to the class and the guests, Collins credited Academy Director Eric Anderson and the CVTC faculty with preparing them well.

“On the first day, Mr. Anderson stood in front of us and said at the end of the 19 weeks, we’d be different people, and he was absolutely right,” Collins said. “What they taught us will help us perform the most important duty of an officer — to return home safely at the end of your shift.”

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said the department depends on the academy for training its new officers, as it provides the necessary Wisconsin certification.

“We are in a period of time when we are doing more hiring now,” said Alexander, who attended the ceremony with Assistant Chief Matt Markon. “Our department is a little older and we have more and more retirees.”

Since becoming chief in January 2015, Alexander said he’s hired nine new people in the department, and another new officer will be sworn the next time Chippewa Valley Technical offers it law enforcement academy.