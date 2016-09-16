Warrant issued for man facing weapon charges

A Superior man is facing felony charges for allegedly firing a gun while pistol whipping one man and using an electric weapon on another man the evening of Aug. 28.

Jacob Colt Johnson, 30, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, possession of an electric weapon and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The charges, along with a warrant for Johnson's arrest, were filed in the Douglas County Clerk of Courts Office last week.

According to the criminal complaint:

Johnson and a female drove up to one victim's home on the 1900 block of Banks Avenue in Superior on Aug. 28. They accused the man of stealing tire rims from their garage, and he denied it. The argument got heated. Johnson said "I'm not playing," grabbed something and struck the victim in the face. The man heard a gunshot go off after being struck. Officers found a bullet entry hole in the victim's garage door, and an exit hole on one side of the garage. The bullet was found in the siding of a nearby home. The man who was allegedly pistol whipped required four stitches for an injury to his face.

A man who has been Johnson's neighbor for years told officers he, too, was attacked earlier that night. He said Johnson walked over to his residence in the 1700 block of Oakes Avenue and accused him of knowing who stole the rims. Johnson then tased the man in the neck twice with a type of flashlight taser. When he got up to walk away, Johnson pointed a gun at him. The man told the officer he heard the gun click twice and believed Johnson tried to shoot him but the gun jammed. Johnson then left with a female. The taser victim said that he heard a gunshot shortly after they left.