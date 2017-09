Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com Alee Milinkovich-Gray gets carried by her teammates after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime to lift the seniors over the juniors during the powderpuff championship game at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday evening.

The senior class needed overtime to conquer the juniors, but thanks to an Alee Milinkovich-Gray touchdown run on fourth down, the seniors came away with the powderpuff championship. In the first round games, the juniors defeated the freshman and the seniors beat the sophomores. The games kicked off homecoming week at Superior High School.