But how do the local State Patrol styles compare to the rest of the country?

Minnesota and Wisconsin State Patrols are competing in American Association of State Troopers' 2017 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The cruiser photo with the most Facebook "likes" will be presented the Best Looking Cruiser Award and featured on the cover of AAST's 2018 wall calendar.

FACEBOOK LINK: Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Contest photos were submitted by the State Patrols. In Minnesota, the entry photo features a cruiser in front of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Wisconsin entry has an SUV in front of the State Capitol.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8, Wisconsin State Patrol had around 1,000 likes and Minnesota had over 7,300. Georgia State Patrol led the pack Tuesday with more than 21,000 likes.

Voting in the contest ends 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.