Apostle Islands, Voyageurs to be featured on quarters

Two Northland attractions — Northwestern Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and Northeastern Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park — will be depicted on the reverse side of quarters in 2018.

The U.S. Mint on Tuesday unveiled the designs of five new quarters to be released next year as part of the “America the Beautiful” series, which is recognizing a national park or site in each of the 56 U.S. states and territories between 2010 and 2021.

The Apostle Islands quarter, set to be released April 2, features a kayaker paddling in front of the sea caves of Devils Island, with the lighthouse visible behind.

The Voyageurs quarter will be released on June 4 and depicts a swimming loon, with a rock cliff in the background.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury selected the national park or site to be recognized from each state in consultation with governors and other executive officials. Representatives of each selected site also have been consulted on the design process.

Also among the five quarters to be released next year is a quarter recognizing the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, to be released Feb. 5.