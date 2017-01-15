Duffy holds town halls Monday in northern Wisconsin

The meeting in Ashland County runs not to 1 p.m. at the Butternut Town Hall, 301 Michigan St.

From there, Duffy travels to Lakewood’s Resort, 21540 County Highway M in Cable for the Bayfield County meeting that runs 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Duffy’s final meeting runs 5-6 p.m. at the Solon Springs Community Center, 11523 S Business 53, for a session with Douglas County residents.

Duffy encourages the public to attend.