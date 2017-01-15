Duffy holds town halls Monday in northern Wisconsin
Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., plans to hold three town hall meetings in Wisconsin’s northernmost counties Monday
Duffy will be meeting with the public in Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties.
The meeting in Ashland County runs not to 1 p.m. at the Butternut Town Hall, 301 Michigan St.
From there, Duffy travels to Lakewood’s Resort, 21540 County Highway M in Cable for the Bayfield County meeting that runs 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Duffy’s final meeting runs 5-6 p.m. at the Solon Springs Community Center, 11523 S Business 53, for a session with Douglas County residents.
Duffy encourages the public to attend.