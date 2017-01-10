U.S. Capitol Police execute search warrant in Fargo

Local police assisted officers from the U.S. Capitol Police, said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson of the Fargo Police Department.

The search warrant appears to have been executed at 1637 51st St. S., where law enforcement personnel could be seen entering and leaving the residence late Tuesday morning.

Anderson confirmed that local SWAT personnel backed up Capitol Police in the execution of a warrant Tuesday, but he said any further details about the incident would have to come from U.S. Capitol Police.

Abbie McDonough, communications director for U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, confirmed Tuesday that threats had been made against Heitkamp but she declined to discuss details about the investigation into the threats, referring questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.