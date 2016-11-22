In the meantime, though, Hagen will stay on as interim mayor, under the terms of a arrangement he worked out with the City Council. In a short meeting Tuesday, councilors — with one absence — unanimously approved the resignation and appointed Hagen interim mayor until a successor is elected and sworn in. The election to fill the seat for the remainder of the mayor's term is set for April 4, when other local and state offices will be on the ballot as well.

“I’ve never quit in my life,” Hagen said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I’ve never not followed through on what my responsibilities and my commitments are. In this particular case, that can’t happen. So for the betterment of the city, and especially myself and my wife, I need to do what I need to do.”

Council President Dan Olson thanked Hagen for his service to the community and his nearly 50 years of public service.

“I want to thank you for your passion to this community and the people you’ve served,” Olson said.

Hagen, 70, announced last month that he planned to step down April 30, about midway through his fifth and final term as Superior mayor, citing a variety of reasons, He said serving as mayor is "just not in me anymore,” and decades of public service and stressful jobs had “taken its toll.”

Hagen later revised his timeline in order to have an election for mayor that coincided with the 2017 spring election, and save the city the expense of conducting a special election.

Hagen said he plans to resign as acting mayor on April 17, the day before the newly elected mayor takes office.